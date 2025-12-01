San Antonio nonprofit helps people rebuild lives with sober living programs and community care

For many people facing homelessness, substance use starts as a way to cope with the fear, trauma and uncertainty of life without a home. But recovery is nearly impossible without a safe place to live and steady support.

Pay It Forward SA understands this struggle deeply. Founded in 2010 by someone who saw friends’ relapse after treatment because they had nowhere stable to go, the nonprofit is dedicated to breaking this painful cycle.

They offer two powerful programs designed to help people rebuild their lives:

The Bridge Program helps cover move-in costs and rent for those entering sober living homes who can’t afford it on their own. Working with more than 100 sober living homes in San Antonio, Pay It Forward SA helped nearly 300 men and women in 2024 find a safe place to start fresh.

The Sober Living Dorm Program provides a year-long, structured, substance-free home where people can focus on recovery. Grounded in the 12-step model, this program teaches life skills, personal responsibility and offers healthcare, job help, counseling and more.

Give help:

Many of the dorm residents are spending their first holiday season sober, reconnecting with themselves and their families, and learning to find joy in new beginnings. Pay It Forward SA makes sure no one feels alone during this often-difficult time by hosting a festive holiday dinner and providing residents with cold-weather essentials like hats, gloves and scarves, plus gift cards to H-E-B or Walmart to help with personal needs.

These simple gestures mean more than words can say. They remind each resident that they are seen, valued and supported by a community that believes in their recovery and future.

You can also be part of this change. Every contribution helps ensure individuals have the stability and care they need to thrive.

Here’s how to make a difference this holiday season:

Donate online at www.payitforwardsa.org/donate to make a tax-deductible gift.

Visit their Amazon Wishlist to send essentials directly to programs and residents.

Drop off new hats, gloves, scarves, toiletries or gift cards in person by contacting Development Director Jenna Sale at jenna@payitforwardsa.org

Get help:

If you or someone you love is struggling with homelessness and addiction, you don’t have to face it alone. Pay It Forward SA is here to help you find safe housing and the support you need to build a new life.

Visit www.payitforwardsa.org today to learn more about these programs and how to get help. Your journey to recovery and stability can start now.

