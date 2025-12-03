SAPD activates Holiday Crime Reduction Task Force to combat car burglaries

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has activated the Holiday Crime Reduction Task Force for the 2025 holiday season.

The group of law enforcement officers will operate in and around shopping center parking lots to deter vehicle burglaries.

According to the LexisNexus Community Crime Map, 224 car burglaries were reported across San Antonio shopping center parking lots between Jan. 1 and Nov. 20.

In late November, KSAT put together an interactive map that shows a breakdown of the data.

Here’s how many car burglaries were reported at local shopping centers:

Alamo Quarry Market: 26

Ingram Park Mall: 24

North Star Mall: 9

Rolling Oaks Mall: 3

Shops at Rivercenter: 18

South Park Mall: 35

The Rim: 63

The Shops at La Cantera: 15

Village at Stone Oak: 31

