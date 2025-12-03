SAPD activates Holiday Crime Reduction Task Force to combat car burglaries Over 200 vehicle burglaries were reported across San Antonio shopping center parking lots between Jan. 1 and Nov. 20 Holiday Crime Reduction Task Force. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has activated the Holiday Crime Reduction Task Force for the 2025 holiday season.
The group of law enforcement officers will operate in and around shopping center parking lots to deter vehicle burglaries.
According to the LexisNexus Community Crime Map, 224 car burglaries were reported across San Antonio shopping center parking lots between Jan. 1 and Nov. 20.
In late November, KSAT put together
an interactive map that shows a breakdown of the data.
Here’s how many car burglaries were reported at local shopping centers:
Alamo Quarry Market: 26 Ingram Park Mall: 24 North Star Mall: 9 Rolling Oaks Mall: 3 Shops at Rivercenter: 18 South Park Mall: 35 The Rim: 63 The Shops at La Cantera: 15 Village at Stone Oak: 31 Read also
About the Authors Devan Karp headshot
Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter.
Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help.
He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University.
Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.
Santiago Esparza headshot
Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.
