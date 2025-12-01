SAPD: Man arrested after he was shot, stole vehicle on far West Side

The shooting happened around noon Sunday in the 9600 block of Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was taken into custody after he was shot and stole a vehicle on the far West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Eric Juarez has been charged with burglary of vehicles and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Bexar County jail records show.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene told KSAT that the vehicle owner saw Juarez trying to break into his vehicle.

The sergeant said that the owner fired at Juarez. He and the vehicle were struck by gunfire.

According to an SAPD preliminary report released on Monday, Juarez suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Juarez allegedly fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and blew a tire at a nearby gas station, police said.

The sergeant said that Juarez then attempted to get into a woman’s vehicle before running on foot.

SAPD said that officers found Juarez and provided first aid until paramedics arrived. He was later taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle owner is not facing charges at this time, but the owner refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Juarez was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, court records indicate.

