Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash on South Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man riding a bicycle was hospitalized after a vehicle struck him from behind, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after midnight Sunday in the 6900 block of South Flores on the city’s South Side.

The man was traveling in the southeast lanes when he heard a vehicle honking, then was hit from behind, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

Police said the driver drove off without rendering aid to the man.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, SAPD said no description of the vehicle or driver is available.

The investigation is ongoing.

