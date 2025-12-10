Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old man last seen on West Side, DPS says George Williams was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3300 block of Bercy Court George Williams is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old man last seen on the West Side, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
George Williams, who’s diagnosed with cognitive impairment, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3300 block of Bercy Court.
He’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. DPS said that he has gray hair and brown eyes.
Williams was last noticed wearing a blue jacket, a cardigan with a red stripe, navy work pants and black shoes.
The department said that Williams may be traveling with a red 2010 Toyota Tacoma with a Texas license plate of AD71043.
If you have information on Williams’ whereabouts, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
🥐 NEW! 🥐 ✨ Downtown San Antonio — get ready to meet your new obsession! ▶ 1:26 🥐 NEW! 🥐 ✨ Downtown San Antonio — get ready to meet your new obsession! Missing dog returned home after 5 years ▶ 1:01 Missing dog returned home after 5 years Veterans demand change after second suicide in 8 months outside San Antonio VA hospital ▶ 1:57 Veterans demand change after second suicide in 8 months outside San Antonio VA hospital Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. ▶ 0:50 Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. Mountain Cedar season has begun for San Antonio ▶ 1:51 Mountain Cedar season has begun for San Antonio Would you pay to park at La Cantera? ▶ 2:01 Would you pay to park at La Cantera? Commuter train collides with vehicle in Illinois ▶ 0:23 Commuter train collides with vehicle in Illinois San Antonio mural honors 'Spurs Lady' ▶ 3:25 San Antonio mural honors 'Spurs Lady' Texas educator saves Christmas for 400 elementary students with Tik Tok plea ▶ 1:53 Texas educator saves Christmas for 400 elementary students with Tik Tok plea President Trump weighs in on Netflix-Warner Bros. deal ▶ 0:42 President Trump weighs in on Netflix-Warner Bros. deal Supporters head to inaugural San Antonio Marathon to support runners ▶ 0:27 Supporters head to inaugural San Antonio Marathon to support runners Sarah Acosta catches up with runners at inaugural San Antonio Marathon ▶ 2:47 Sarah Acosta catches up with runners at inaugural San Antonio Marathon Krampus parade returns for 2nd year to haunt downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:45 Krampus parade returns for 2nd year to haunt downtown San Antonio Human remains found on east Bexar County property, sheriff says ▶ 1:03 Human remains found on east Bexar County property, sheriff says Hundreds of 911 calls during July 4 floods show panic, resolve, desire to help ▶ 2:23 Hundreds of 911 calls during July 4 floods show panic, resolve, desire to help Police: Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death ▶ 1:34 Police: Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death Teen charged in brother’s shooting to remain in detention after violating release terms ▶ 0:44 Teen charged in brother’s shooting to remain in detention after violating release terms Check out these space heater safety tips ▶ 1:22 Check out these space heater safety tips Here’s what the KSAT newsroom listened to in 2025 ▶ 0:56 Here’s what the KSAT newsroom listened to in 2025 Have a child on social media? Here is how to monitor what they are up to ▶ 1:04 Have a child on social media? Here is how to monitor what they are up to 'KPop Demon Hunters' Creator Answers Fans’ Burning Questions ▶ 1:38 'KPop Demon Hunters' Creator Answers Fans’ Burning Questions ‘I wouldn’t have left you’: Good Samaritan left critically injured after Universal City hit-and-run ▶ 0:32 ‘I wouldn’t have left you’: Good Samaritan left critically injured after Universal City hit-and-run Amazon’s Prime Air drone deliveries are in full swing across San Antonio ▶ 1:26 Amazon’s Prime Air drone deliveries are in full swing across San Antonio Castle Hills nursing home resident spreads warmth with handmade hats for San Antonio’s community ▶ 1:52 Castle Hills nursing home resident spreads warmth with handmade hats for San Antonio’s community San Antonio could test drive lower speed limits, but funding issues may push it down the road ▶ 0:57 San Antonio could test drive lower speed limits, but funding issues may push it down the road Previous photo Next photo