Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old man last seen on West Side, DPS says

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old man last seen on the West Side, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

George Williams, who’s diagnosed with cognitive impairment, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3300 block of Bercy Court.

He’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. DPS said that he has gray hair and brown eyes.

Williams was last noticed wearing a blue jacket, a cardigan with a red stripe, navy work pants and black shoes.

The department said that Williams may be traveling with a red 2010 Toyota Tacoma with a Texas license plate of AD71043.

If you have information on Williams’ whereabouts, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.