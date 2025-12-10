Victim of west Bexar County porch pirate warns others to protect holiday packages

SAN ANTONIO – With the holiday season underway, one west Bexar County homeowner is hoping to sound the alarm about package thieves.

The woman, who lives in the Wild Horse subdivision off Braun Road, said she was recently the victim of a porch pirate.

“(He) drove into my driveway, backed his truck and just walked out like nothing,” she said. “(He) picked up my package from my front door.”

The homeowner, who asked not to show her face or use her name, said the theft happened in October in broad daylight while she was home.

The woman and her husband shared images of the thief from their security cameras with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

This week, BCSO posted those pictures to its social media pages seeking the public’s help in identifying the man.

The homeowner called the thief bold and heartless.

“If there’s a package in front of your door, he’ll stop, get off like nothing, picks it up and just drives away like nothing,” she said.

With Christmas approaching, she said she fears thefts will increase.

“It’s going to hurt me to see that he’s going to stop by a house, pick up a package (belonging to) a kid or someone,” the homeowner said.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, package thieves targeted 60 million people in 2024, stealing more than $12 billion in property.

To reduce the risk of theft, the postal service recommends not leaving packages outside your home for too long.

For residents who can’t pick packages up immediately, USPS said it’s best to have a trusted person, such as a neighbor, pick them up for you.

Another option is to have packages delivered to a P.O. Box or locker.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the west Bexar County package thefts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.

