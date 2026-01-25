Nearly 50 flights canceled at San Antonio International Airport amid nationwide travel disruptions

SAN ANTONIO – Air travelers can expect nearly 50 flight cancellations Sunday into Monday at the San Antonio International Airport amid nationwide travel disruptions due to winter weather.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, there are 46 total cancellations, according to SAT’s flight status webpage.

>> Read the latest forecast

Those numbers over Sunday and Monday, subject to change, are:

25 departures

21 arrivals

KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist Sarah Spivey showed the sheer size of the winter, reaching from New York to West Texas, during a report Sunday.

Disruptions reach nationwide

There are more than 10,000 cancellations nationwide, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware, with most showing on Sunday.

Aviation analytics company Cirium says its data shows that Sunday will be the highest cancellation event since the pandemic, with over 29% of all U.S. departing flights axed, the Associated Press reported Sunday morning.

>> US airlines and airports brace for a brutal travel day amid massive winter storm

In a Friday news release, the City of San Antonio said flight operations at SAT would be continually monitored.

“Before departing for the airport, passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline or at FlySanAntonio.com and allow extra travel time to the airport," the release said.

Travelers can use their airline’s app to check flight status for delays or cancellations.

‼️🚨 WEATHER ALERT (1/23): With winter storms expected this weekend, we encourage all travelers to plan ahead in case of potential delays, cancellations, or longer wait times. Keep these tips handy if you’ll be flying out of SAT: 👇 pic.twitter.com/bJc3Ycw4Dq — San Antonio International Airport (@SATairport) January 23, 2026

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More related coverage of wintry weather on KSAT: