KSAT’s full coverage of wintry weather in San Antonio, Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures dip below freezing and ice is expected accumulate in South Central Texas, KSAT is providing the latest on Saturday night’s conditions in and around San Antonio.

According to KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologists Adam Caskey, Justin Horne, Shelby Ebertowski and Elliott Wilson, San Antonio is likely to experience a switch from cold rain to freezing rain.

A heavier round of freezing rain in the Hill Country can also lead to dangerous travel conditions.

What KSAT viewers are seeing outside

As temperatures in and around South Central Texas have dropped, some areas have already accumulated ice Saturday night.

See what other KSAT viewers are seeing outside their windows.

Can’t be ‘beet’

Emergency crews in Bexar County are outside treating roads with a familiar mix of ingredients such as sand and chat rock.

According to KSAT’s Devan Karp, those same crews are also using beet juice to prevent roads from serious icing.

How TxDOT is preparing for potential icy roads

KSAT’s Courtney Friedman went inside the Transguide offices on the Northwest Side at 6 p.m. Saturday to show how the Texas Department of Transportation prepares for expected freezing rain and icy roads.

School closures

More than a dozen school districts and local colleges announced their plans to cancel classes on Monday, Jan. 26.

A list of school closures, which will be updated throughout the night, can be found here.

Business closures

Several San Antonio-area businesses have closed their doors as the wintry weather moves through the Alamo City.

A running list of those closures can be found here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

