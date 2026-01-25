WATCH LIVE: Road and highway conditions in San Antonio area, Hill Country during wintry weather

SAN ANTONIO – Although freezing rain and sleet have moved away from South Central Texas, the overnight conditions resulted in significant ice accumulation.

As a result, roads remain dangerous, particularly bridges and overpasses, on Sunday morning.

In San Antonio, all highways and flyovers are open, with the exception of a portion of Interstate 10 near Dominion due to a crash.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s San Antonio office is urging drivers to stay off the roads, if possible.

“Only essential personnel and emergency responders should be out,” TxDOT San Antonio posted on X just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

Cameras from Transguide give a live look at the latest traffic conditions around the city. Watch Transguide live in the video player above.

Here’s a look at the conditions along Interstate 10 as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

A look at the conditions along Interstate 10 as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Transguide)

