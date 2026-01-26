Man killed after multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 10 near Junction, DPS says

KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – A 56-year-old Florida man was killed in Kimble County after the wreckage of a 12-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 Saturday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound I-10 near mile marker 470.

While reporting from Kerrville, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist Justin Horne spoke to emergency crews from the Rio Grande Valley who said they were called to the crash.

DPS said the man, identified as John Robert Tracy, was driving a 2017 Toyota pickup when a vehicle struck him, causing him to drive into a south ditch.

This caused a crash involving 12 vehicles, including four semi-truck tractor-trailers, a box truck, a Dodge van, and an Audi passenger car, DPS said.

One of the trailers detached from a semi and landed on top of Tracy’s vehicle. Authorities said Tracy was wearing a seatbelt but was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if there were any other injuries.

DPS said troopers are still locating all occupants involved and working to determine the sequence of events.

The Texas Department of Transportation told KSAT all lanes reopened around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.

Due to the weather conditions and circumstances of the crash, DPS said no additional information is available.

Read also: