Emergency crews respond to ‘20-vehicle pileup’ on Interstate 10 near Junction, fire officials say At this time, it is unclear if any injuries have been reported in connection with the multi-car crash KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – First responders are on the scene of a Saturday evening crash that has brought traffic to a standstill in Kimble County.
While reporting from Kerrville, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist Justin Horne spoke to emergency crews from the Rio Grande Valley who said they were being called to the crash on Interstate 10 near Junction.
At this time, it is unclear when the crash took place and its exact location.
In a Facebook post just before 7 p.m., the Junction Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters were called out to a “20-vehicle pileup” on I-10 eastbound.
A Texas Department of Public Safety post to X said the crash is considered “major” and
has shut down I-10 near mile marker 470.
It is also unclear if any injuries have been reported in connection with the crash.
