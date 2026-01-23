Poth, Eagle Pass ISDs announce school cancellations ahead of winter weather

At least two San Antonio-area school districts announced plans to cancel or delay classes ahead of winter weather across South Central Texas.

Temperatures are expected to drop in the Hill Country and San Antonio area on Saturday, bringing windy conditions, cold rain, and the potential for ice, according to the KSAT Weather Authority team.

Below are some of the area school districts announcing plans for winter weather. This list will be updated.

Poth Independent School District

In a Friday morning Facebook post, Poth ISD Superintendent Lee Byrom said the district would cancel classes on Monday, Jan. 26, as well as all events scheduled for the preceding weekend.

“I am making this decision now in an attempt to ensure we have adequate time to reschedule games and events, and to give our families the time needed to adjust plans,” he said.

Byrom said the district would determine by Monday if classes would need to be canceled on Tuesday.

“It appears that a late start would be the only consideration for Tuesday, but we will physically drive the roads Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning to survey any safety issues,” he said.

Eagle Pass Independent School District

The district is canceling classes for all students and staff, and moving to operating under a “Level 3 Inclement Weather protocol,” a Thursday afternoon Facebook post said.

The Level 3 protocol means EPISD staff and students do not report to work or school, respectively.

EPISD said it expects to resume regular operations on Tuesday.

