Ice on road linked to 7-vehicle crash in far west Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – At least seven vehicles were involved in a crash caused by ice on the road in west Bexar County, a sheriff’s office spokesperson told KSAT on Sunday.

The crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. on northbound Loop 1604 near Marbach Road, the spokesperson said via email.

Traffic was diverted off the road, and a highway closure was put in place shortly after the crash. The closure remains in place.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s DriveTexas webpage shows the closure is expected to be in place till 2:45 p.m.

No major injuries were reported, according to BCSO.

The spokesperson said an overpass near the scene was iced over and traffic was being diverted to a nearby access road.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

