Driver flees after hitting, killing woman crossing street on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver fled after hitting and killing a woman crossing a West Side street early Sunday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 3500 block of Culebra Road, near St. Mary’s University.

The victim, a 49-year-old woman, was crossing the street without a crosswalk when she was hit by a light-colored truck traveling eastbound, according to a SAPD preliminary report.

SAPD said the driver fled without helping the woman.

Officers pronounced the woman dead after they arrived at the scene.

The driver, if found, will be charged with one count of collision involving death, police said.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

Read more: