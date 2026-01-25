SAPD: Driver says he was ‘cut off’ before crash into sign on I-35 that closed highway for hours

San Antonio police investigating a crash that happened just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday on northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the exit for North New Braunfels Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver said he was “cut off” by a vehicle Saturday, before crashing into and knocking down an overhead traffic sign on Interstate 35, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday on northbound Interstate 35 near the North New Braunfels Avenue exit.

In a preliminary report, SAPD said the 29-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the sign.

The overhead traffic sign could be seen partially collapsed in nearby Transguide camera footage.

The driver of the car that was cut off was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. SAPD’s report does indicate whether the other vehicle stayed at the scene.

The crash closed the highway for more than five hours Saturday, but it has since reopened.

