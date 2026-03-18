SAISD proposes budget cut to trim $19.3 million from 2026-2027 school year budget

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District administrators laid out the district’s projected $46 million deficit to the board of trustees Monday night.

In an effort to rein it in, they told trustees they have identified where the district can cut $19.3 million from the 2026-2027 school year budget.

Administrators said the goal of the cuts is to reduce the deficit by half.

The cuts call for eliminating 224 full-time equivalent positions district-wide.

Many of those positions are said to already be vacant.

Of that number, 114.5 FTE positions would affect the district’s central office and operations, such as the superintendent’s office, the district’s police department and board and superintendent services.

These particular cuts subtract about $10.2 million in total from those two areas next year.

In regard to district campuses, 51 teacher positions needed for allocation staffing, and not classroom size, would no longer be needed.

The projected savings with these cuts is $4.5 million annually.

The reduction proposal would also cut the district’s campus discretionary budget, which provides for things such as hiring counselors, by $1.5 million. And 58 custodial positions would be restructured, allowing the district to save $2.5 million.

The proposed cuts come as districts statewide must contend with projected losses of students due to parents moving their children to other schools by applying for Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA), more commonly referred to as the school voucher program.

District officials are estimating possibly losing over 1,200 students to vouchers. They said any student losses due to vouchers would be on top of the district’s steady trend of declining enrollment.

Another budget presentation for trustees with updated information on this matter is slated to happen in April.

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