SAPD investigating in-custody death on North Side, officers say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is investigating an in-custody death on Thursday afternoon.

SAPD Chief William McManus is expected to provide additional details on the fatality at a news conference in the 8300 block of McCullough Avenue.

Recommended Videos

The news conference with McManus is scheduled to start approximately 3:50 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More news coverage on KSAT: