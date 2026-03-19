Skip to main content
Clear icon
84º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Courtroom tension continues on third day of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
Downtown SA takes hit as more hotel rooms sit empty
SAFD just became nation’s first fire department certified as a trauma-informed care agency
‘My silence ends here’: Labor, civil rights activist accuses César Chávez of sexual abuse
12-year-old boy dies at the scene of West Side racing crash, SAPD says
How to help TSA workers without crossing federal ethics lines
KCSO: Woman arrested, charged with possession of firearm; faces possible federal charges
Security tightened, Christopher Preciado’s father allowed in courtroom as trial continues
‘Very heartbreaking’: Witness describes West Side crash that killed 12-year-old boy
San Antonio César Chávez march organizers, foundation disbands amid sexual abuse allegations

Local News

SAPD investigating in-custody death on North Side, officers say

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus expected to provide details on the death in a Thursday afternoon news conference

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

An SAPD patrol vehicle. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is investigating an in-custody death on Thursday afternoon.

SAPD Chief William McManus is expected to provide additional details on the fatality at a news conference in the 8300 block of McCullough Avenue.

Recommended Videos

The news conference with McManus is scheduled to start approximately 3:50 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More news coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...