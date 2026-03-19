SAPD investigating in-custody death on North Side, officers say San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus expected to provide details on the death in a Thursday afternoon news conference An SAPD patrol vehicle. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is investigating an in-custody death on Thursday afternoon.
SAPD Chief William McManus is expected to provide additional details on the fatality at a news conference in the 8300 block of McCullough Avenue.
The news conference with McManus is scheduled to start approximately 3:50 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. More news coverage on KSAT:
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24.
Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma.
She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.
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