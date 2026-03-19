San Antonio weighs renaming César E. Chávez Blvd. after sexual abuse allegations against namesake

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has begun to consider a potential name change for César E. Chávez Boulevard following the recent sexual abuse allegations against the late labor and civil rights activist.

District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo sent a memo to City Manager Erik Walsh on Wednesday, requesting a series of “listening sessions” to change the name of the street.

In the memo, Castillo also said that she wants city staff to explore a fund to assist residents who would shoulder the financial burden of changing the street name.

San Antonio District 5 Memorandum on Cesar Chavez Blvd name change. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT reached out to the city’s Public Works and Capital Delivery Department to find out what the name change process entails, including questions about costs to taxpayers.

Their response can be read in its entirety below:

“The City of San Antonio follows an established process for street naming and renaming to ensure consistency, coordination, and community input. We have received a memorandum from Council District 5 requesting community listening sessions regarding a potential street name change and are actively reviewing the request. The City Manager will work with the Mayor and City Council to determine the appropriate process and timing for any potential change. The City is committed to an approach that will keep the community informed and allow for public input as the discussion moves forward.”

KSAT is still waiting for answers from the city on how much it costs when Durango Boulevard was renamed to César E. Chávez Boulevard in 2011, as well as how much a name change would cost now.

People who would like to change the name of the street or add a memorial designation must follow a process, which includes an application. The initial cost is $1,000 to submit the application, and a review by the City Council and other agencies in the area is also required.

You can read more about how to change a street name by clicking here.

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