United Farm Workers addresses abuse allegations against late co-founder César Chávez

The United Farm Workers said in a statement on Tuesday that it has learned about abuse allegations against the late César Chávez involving young women and minors.

“Some of the reports are family issues, and not our story to tell or our place to comment on,” the union’s statement said. “Far more troubling are allegations involving abuse of young women or minors. Allegations that very young women or girls may have been victimized are crushing.”

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The union said it would not take part in any César Chávez Day activities this year.

“These allegations have been profoundly shocking,” The statement said, in part. “We need some time to get this right, including to ensure robust, trauma-informed services are available to those who may need it.”

The organization also said it has not received any direct reports of abuse.

“However, the allegations are serious enough that we feel compelled to take urgent steps to learn more and provide space for people who may have been victimized to find support and to share their stories if that is what they choose,” the statement said.

On March 6, the César Chávez Legacy and Educational Foundation (CECLEF) notified the City of San Antonio that it canceled the annual César Chávez March for Justice. At the time, the organization informed city officials that the cancellation was due to “a sensitive matter.”

Marches scheduled in other cities across the United States have also been canceled.

The United Farm Workers is a union founded by Chávez in 1962.

KSAT has reached out to the CECLEF for a comment.

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