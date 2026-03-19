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Local News

‘Show Me Your Medals!’ segment spotlights Miss Fiesta 2026, Fiesta San Antonio Commission medals

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga is featuring dozens of 2026 medals on air and online ahead of the yearly Fiesta celebration

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga unveiled another installment of his annual daily segment, “Show Me Your Medals!” on the 6 O’clock News with Adam Caskey. On Wednesday, they featured seven new medals ahead of Fiesta 2026.

The segment features 2026 medals that represent San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, businesses and people. Ernie will unveil new medals every weekday leading up to Fiesta 2026, which runs from April 16-26.

To participate, people can mail or drop off two medals to KSAT at 1408 N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio, TX 78215.

Wednesday’s medals featured the Animal Defense League, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas, Miss Fiesta 2026 and the Fiesta San Antonio Commission.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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