San Antonio Fiesta Commission ushers in 2026 season at Fiesta Media Day

SAN ANTONIO – With Fiesta less than a month away, officials gathered for Fiesta Media Day on Tuesday morning.

The event was held at Estancia Del Norte, ending with a “People’s Parade” into the ballroom, according to a Fiesta news release.

Fiesta Commission President Ferne Burney, military ambassadors, official royalty and sponsors were in attendance.

“This year, our ability to tell the story of Fiesta has reached well beyond Loop 1604,” Burney said. “We brought in international writers, we’ve increased our content creators, we’re telling the story to people who literally don’t know about Fiesta.”

Fiesta, the biggest party of the year in the Alamo City, will kick off April 16 and last through April 26. Over 11 days, there will be dozens of festivals and events, such as Fiesta’s signature parades.

KSAT will offer live coverage of Fiesta 2026’s biggest events.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT.com: