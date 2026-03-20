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2 hospitalized after rollover accident on North Side, SAFD said

The accident happened at the intersection of Jones Maltsberger and Rector Drive

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Jones Maltsberger Road and Rector Drive rollover accident (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after a rollover accident on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The accident happened around 8:23 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Jones Maltsberger Road and Rector Drive.

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Additional information was not immediately available.

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