2 hospitalized after rollover accident on North Side, SAFD said
The accident happened at the intersection of Jones Maltsberger and Rector Drive
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after a rollover accident on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The accident happened around 8:23 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Jones Maltsberger Road and Rector Drive.
Additional information was not immediately available.
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