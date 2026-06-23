Six Flags Fiesta Texas uses real-time technology to keep guests safe

SAN ANTONIO – At Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the thrills take center stage. When it comes to the weather operations, safety is the top priority.

In a region known for fast-changing weather conditions, park officials rely on real-time data to make critical decisions that protect guests.

Monitoring the weather

Six Flags Fiesta Texas tracks the latest weather conditions directly inside the park.

“We have so many things in place and a very well trained staff,” said Cyle Perez, the park’s regional manager of public relations. “We actually have four weather stations here on property that monitor wind speed, gusts, weather and temperatures.”

The park can identify where the nearest lightning strike within a 15-mile radius. That level of precision allows park officials to act immediately when conditions become unsafe.

“Let’s say there’s lightning five miles within us. So that’s going to put down some of our coasters here,” Perez said. “We do that based off of what we have at the weather stations actually here on property.”

From there, staff members begin to coordinate responses, alerting ride operators and following manufacturer guidelines for each attraction.

But it’s not all stormy weather. Six Flags Fiesta Texas also has multiple ways to cool down at restaurants and shops.

“Of course, we have Hurricane Harbor San Antonio. Which has a Texas-shaped Wave pool, which is a lot of fun to get into,” Perez said.

For thrill-seekers, few can beat the old-fashioned way of feeling natural air conditioning while whipping by on a roller coaster.

Smart coasters add another layer of protection

In addition to weather monitoring systems, some rides are equipped with built-in technology that tracks environmental conditions in real time.

One example: some roller coasters can detect wind speeds on their own and signal when conditions aren’t ideal for operations.

Park officials acknowledge that weather-related ride closures can be frustrating for guests. The pauses, however, are a necessary part of keeping everyone safe.

“Safety checks are every single day — for every single coaster — before we open,“ Perez said. ”Every day, everything gets a safety check."

Perez said anyone planning their next Six Flags Fiesta Texas visit should keep the Six Flags app handy for important updates and where to find a cool place to wait out the weather.

For the latest forecast before you head out, download the KSAT 12 Weather Authority App for the latest radar, alerts, and updates.

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS