Dirt bike rider dies after crash east of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A dirt bike rider was killed after a crash east of downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Florida Street near Hoefgen Avenue.

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Police said the rider was traveling south on Hoefgen Avenue when he entered the intersection and was struck by a Mazda that was traveling west on Florida Street.

The Mazda stopped at a stop sign before proceeding into the intersection. However, police said the driver did not see the rider.

The rider, identified as a 38-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said the driver of the Mazda remained at the scene and waited for police.

Police said there are no criminal elements involved in this crash.

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