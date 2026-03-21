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Woman arrested after deputies find underweight dog at west Bexar County apartment, BCSO says

Giovanni Leija, 22, was arrested on Wednesday for animal cruelty, the sheriff’s office says

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Giovanni Leija, 22 (Central Records)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman was arrested for animal cruelty after deputies found an underweight dog in her apartment, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Giovanni Leija, 22, was arrested on Wednesday, Bexar County records show.

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Her arrest comes after reports of a dog being left outside her apartment balcony in the 5500 block of Mansion Bluff.

Leija told deputies she had owned and cared for the dog for five years and would feed the dog every morning before going to work.

Leija told deputies that the dog was usually inside but kept outside while she was at work.

BCSO said when deputies entered the apartment, they found a male pit bull/boxer mix inside that looked “very thin,” with ribs showing.

Outside on the patio, the sheriff’s office said they found two empty, dry bowls and piles of feces on the ground.

Authorities believed the dog was left on the patio for a long time.

A BCSO Animal Control Officer confirmed the dog was underweight. The officer said the dog was about six to seven years old.

Based on all the evidence, BCSO arrested Leija and booked her into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. Records show she was released on Thursday.

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