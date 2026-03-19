7 dogs recovered during animal cruelty investigation in far west Bexar County, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Seven dogs were recovered during an animal cruelty investigation in far west Bexar County, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

On Thursday, deputies initially responded to a call for “possible squatters” in an RV park in the 13500 block of Elm Forrest, off of Talley Road, Salazar said.

While there, deputies noticed several dogs were running loose inside a locked RV. Salazar said the deputies went inside the RV and found feces and urine.

“Extremely deplorable conditions,” Salazar said.

Deputies had to exit the RV because the smell of ammonia from the urine was so strong, Salazar said. A hazmat team came and determined the ammonia level was 16%.

“Immediately life-threatening to humans and animals, so I can’t even imagine these poor animals that were locked into this thing,” Salazar said.

The dogs, who are all medium-sized, were recovered alive. Salazar said he doesn’t believe there was food and water in the RV, and pictures of the dogs appear to show patches of fur missing.

Salazar said he wouldn’t be surprised if some of the dogs have to be put down due to their “degraded medical condition.”

Bexar County Animal Control is taking custody of the dogs, and the owners are expected to be charged with animal cruelty.

Salazar did not provide additional information on the suspects but said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has received 16 calls for service at that location before, some of which were animal-related.

In 2025, two deputies were injured at that location after they were attacked by a pack of dogs, according to Salazar.

“Definitely a problem location for us,” he said, noting it was unclear if it was a “breeder or hoarder situation.”

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