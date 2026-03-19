15-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after North Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Montview, near Arroya Vista Drive.

The teen was shot in the chest and sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. He was responsive and told officers the shooting happened in a nearby alley.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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