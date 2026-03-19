15-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after North Side shooting, SAPD says Shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Officers responded to the shooting around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Montview, near Arroya Vista Drive.
The teen was shot in the chest and sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. He was responsive and told officers the shooting happened in a nearby alley.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
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About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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Everett Allen is a San Antonio native whose strong work ethic, developed early on, carried him through a nine-year career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Petty Officer Second Class (E-5) and earned multiple medals for leadership and service. After returning to Texas in 2021, he transitioned into news media and joined KSAT in June 2025.
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