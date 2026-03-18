Police investigating after multiple shots fired in Selma neighborhood Officers estimate 10 to 15 shots were fired Around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 16800 block of Showdown Path in The Retreat at Retama Park Quadplex Subdivision. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SELMA, Texas – Selma police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in a neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 16800 block of Showdown Path in The Retreat at Retama Park Quadplex Subdivision.
Police said officers heard multiple gunshots in the area, and an estimated 10 to 15 shots were fired.
It is unclear if anyone was hit by the gunfire.
Witnesses told officers they saw a male wearing a dark-colored hoodie entering a nearby residence. Police said they found a person matching the male’s description in possession of a firearm.
“Officers have made multiple attempts to contact the individual and request that he exit the residence; however, the subject has not responded,” police said Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened in a neighborhood adjacent to an elementary school, police said, “prompting an immediate and coordinated law enforcement response to ensure public safety.”
The investigation is ongoing. Selma police referred KSAT to the Texas Rangers for additional information.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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