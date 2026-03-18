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Local News

Police investigating after multiple shots fired in Selma neighborhood

Officers estimate 10 to 15 shots were fired

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

Around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 16800 block of Showdown Path in The Retreat at Retama Park Quadplex Subdivision. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SELMA, Texas – Selma police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in a neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 16800 block of Showdown Path in The Retreat at Retama Park Quadplex Subdivision.

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Police said officers heard multiple gunshots in the area, and an estimated 10 to 15 shots were fired.

It is unclear if anyone was hit by the gunfire.

Witnesses told officers they saw a male wearing a dark-colored hoodie entering a nearby residence. Police said they found a person matching the male’s description in possession of a firearm.

“Officers have made multiple attempts to contact the individual and request that he exit the residence; however, the subject has not responded,” police said Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood adjacent to an elementary school, police said, “prompting an immediate and coordinated law enforcement response to ensure public safety.”

The investigation is ongoing. Selma police referred KSAT to the Texas Rangers for additional information.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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