SAPD: San Antonio Park Police officer arrested, accused of family assault

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said an off-duty park police officer was arrested and is accused of family assault.

Juan Esqueda was taken into custody just after 9 p.m. Tuesday by Bexar County Sheriff deputies, SAPD said in a news release.

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He has been charged with assault family violence-impeding breath of circulation, police stated.

Esqueda has since been placed on administrative duty while the San Antonio Park Police Department investigates the incident, the release said.

He has been employed with the department for three years.

KSAT has reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the arrest.

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