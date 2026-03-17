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Local News

Karnes County man arrested, accused of assaulting spouse, sheriff’s office says

Terrance Benton was arrested on multiple charges

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Terrance Benton (Karnes County Sheriff's Office)

KARNES CITY, Texas – A man was arrested after allegedly tying up and assaulting his spouse over several days, according to the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation began on March 11 after it was notified of a “family-violence incident” at a residence on North Bond Street in Karnes City.

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Investigators determined Terrance Benton had tied and restrained his live-in, common-law spouse and assaulted her, causing serious bodily injury. When the spouse was able to escape, she reported the abuse to law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

Benton was arrested on March 13 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and assault/impeding breath or circulation, the sheriff’s office said.

After Benton was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said it executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered a large number of suspected narcotics.

The sheriff’s office said additional criminal charges are expected.

Anyone who has been victimized by Benton or anyone else is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 830-780-3931.

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