Affidavit: Man arrested in connection with North Side robbery

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a North Side business, according to an arrest affidavit.

Dees Marcus, 54, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, Bexar County records show.

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Officers responded to a robbery call around 2 p.m. at the Planet 420 smoke shop in the 11400 block of West Avenue.

An employee told police her and a friend were inside the store when Marcus walked in with a handgun demanding money and their cell phones, the affidavit states.

As Marcus was leaving, the friend tried to retrieve the stolen money and phone, which led to a fight between the two in the parking lot. The friend was stabbed and transported to the hospital, the affidavit said.

A witness told police Marcus fled the scene in a maroon Nissan Rogue and provided the vehicle’s Texas license plate number, which led to Marcus’ arrest, the affidavit states.

Marcus was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

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