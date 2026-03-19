Affidavit: Man arrested in connection with North Side robbery Dees Marcus, 54, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, Bexar County records show Dees Marcus, 54 (Central Records) SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a North Side business, according to an arrest affidavit.
Dees Marcus, 54, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, Bexar County records show.
Officers responded to a robbery call around 2 p.m. at the Planet 420 smoke shop in the 11400 block of West Avenue.
An employee told police her and a friend were inside the store when Marcus walked in with a handgun demanding money and their cell phones, the affidavit states.
As Marcus was leaving, the friend tried to retrieve the stolen money and phone, which led to a fight between the two in the parking lot. The friend was stabbed and transported to the hospital, the affidavit said.
A witness told police Marcus fled the scene in a maroon Nissan Rogue and provided the vehicle’s Texas license plate number, which led to Marcus’ arrest, the affidavit states.
Marcus was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.
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Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
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