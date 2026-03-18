Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
12-year-old boy dies at the scene of West Side racing crash, SAPD says
‘My silence ends here’: Labor, civil rights activist accuses César Chávez of sexual abuse
Opening statements, testimony begin in 2023 capital murder trial of couple, unborn child
SAFD just became nation’s first fire department certified as a trauma-informed care agency
Testimony continues on second day of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
What Texans need to know about upcoming SNAP restrictions
SAPD: San Antonio Park Police officer arrested, accused of family assault
Corpus Christi turns to San Antonio in water crisis
Open Court: Trial begins for man charged with 2023 murders of couple, their unborn child

Local News

KCSO: Woman arrested, charged with possession of firearm; faces possible federal charges

Sunshine Puentes-Rivas, 45, was found with 4 Barrett .50 caliber rifles during a traffic stop, officials say

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Sunshine Puentes-Rivas, 45. (Kerr County Sheriff's Office)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A 45-year-old woman was arrested after deputies found four Barrett .50 caliber rifles inside her vehicle during a traffic stop in Kerr County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several agencies, including deputies from Kerr and Kendall counties, conducted the traffic stop on March 14 on Interstate 10 heading west.

Recommended Videos

According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, a woman identified as Sunshine Puentes-Rivas, of Mexico, provided deputies with inconsistent information about her travel itinerary during questioning.

This prompted a search of her vehicle, and the sheriff’s office said it found four Barrett .50 caliber rifles inside. Two rifles had serial numbers removed.

The sheriff’s office said Puentes-Rivas, who is not a citizen of the U.S., was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a firearm. Authorities said she may face additional federal firearm charges.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...