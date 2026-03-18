KCSO: Woman arrested, charged with possession of firearm; faces possible federal charges Sunshine Puentes-Rivas, 45, was found with 4 Barrett .50 caliber rifles during a traffic stop, officials say Sunshine Puentes-Rivas, 45. (Kerr County Sheriff's Office) KERR COUNTY, Texas – A 45-year-old woman was arrested after deputies found four Barrett .50 caliber rifles inside her vehicle during a traffic stop in Kerr County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Several agencies, including deputies from Kerr and Kendall counties, conducted the traffic stop on March 14 on Interstate 10 heading west.
According to the
Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, a woman identified as Sunshine Puentes-Rivas, of Mexico, provided deputies with inconsistent information about her travel itinerary during questioning.
This prompted a search of her vehicle, and the sheriff’s office said it found four Barrett .50 caliber rifles inside. Two rifles had serial numbers removed.
The sheriff’s office said Puentes-Rivas, who is not a citizen of the U.S., was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a firearm. Authorities said she may face additional federal firearm charges.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
2026 César E. Chávez March for Justice cancelled ▶ 2:10 2026 César E. Chávez March for Justice cancelled Possible relief for a northeast side dangerous intersection. ▶ 1:07 Possible relief for a northeast side dangerous intersection. CORPUS CHRISTI TURNING TO SAN ANTONIO FOR ANSWERS TO ITS WATER CRISIS ▶ 0:48 CORPUS CHRISTI TURNING TO SAN ANTONIO FOR ANSWERS TO ITS WATER CRISIS Blind man says security pushed him down stairs, beat him in parking lot of North Side bar ▶ 1:35 Blind man says security pushed him down stairs, beat him in parking lot of North Side bar Desfile Flambeau Iluminara la noche durante Fiesta ▶ 2:32 Desfile Flambeau Iluminara la noche durante Fiesta Adam Caskey has your cold Weather Authority update. ▶ 0:16 Adam Caskey has your cold Weather Authority update. Checking your roof for wind damage.mp4 ▶ 0:55 Checking your roof for wind damage.mp4 Jury selection began on Monday in the case of Christopher Preciado ▶ 0:38 Jury selection began on Monday in the case of Christopher Preciado DPS Mega Center closed due to plumbing issues ▶ 0:39 DPS Mega Center closed due to plumbing issues Security camera footage captures sound of when gunfire begins ▶ 0:41 Security camera footage captures sound of when gunfire begins Bullet holes in homes ▶ 2:17 Bullet holes in homes Schertz searches for answers to frequent railroad crossing crashes ▶ 0:51 Schertz searches for answers to frequent railroad crossing crashes A stretch of Southeast Military Drive back in the spotlight ▶ 0:11 A stretch of Southeast Military Drive back in the spotlight Sarah Spivey has your weather Authority Forecast ▶ 0:14 Sarah Spivey has your weather Authority Forecast Court takes up case of Charles Byrd, accused of murdering his wife ▶ 0:48 Court takes up case of Charles Byrd, accused of murdering his wife $91M East Side apartment development gets green light.mp4 ▶ 0:32 $91M East Side apartment development gets green light.mp4 Grapefruit-sized hail hits South Central Texas ▶ 1:35 Grapefruit-sized hail hits South Central Texas Car crosses low water road live on TV ▶ 1:16 Car crosses low water road live on TV 'Empowerment photos' of SA seniors go viral ▶ 1:23 'Empowerment photos' of SA seniors go viral Youth substance abuse program treats children as young as 11, expands beyond San Antonio ▶ 0:43 Youth substance abuse program treats children as young as 11, expands beyond San Antonio Severe storm update from Sarah Spivey ▶ 0:45 Severe storm update from Sarah Spivey CAMP WOOD MAN DESCRIBES DRIVING THRU SEVERE STORMS ▶ 0:37 CAMP WOOD MAN DESCRIBES DRIVING THRU SEVERE STORMS ALAMO HEIGHTS NIGHT CANCELED ▶ 0:47 ALAMO HEIGHTS NIGHT CANCELED SOUTH TEXAS STORM UPDATE ▶ 0:44 SOUTH TEXAS STORM UPDATE Family fights for justice in 2022 murder case ▶ 0:45 Family fights for justice in 2022 murder case Previous photo Next photo