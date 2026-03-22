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CLEAR Alert issued for 52-year-old woman last seen on Northeast Side, DPS says

Angela Dohrn, 52, was last seen Saturday afternoon in the 6000 block of Eisenhauer Road

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Angela Dohrn, 52 (Texas Department of Public Safety)

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen on the Northeast Side, who may be endangered.

Angela Dohrn, 52, was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 Block of Eisenhauer Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

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Dohrn is 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. DPS said she was last seen wearing gold hoop earrings, a purple hoodie, and blue jeans, while carrying a white backpack.

Anyone with information on Dohrn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

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