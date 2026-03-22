CLEAR Alert issued for 52-year-old woman last seen on Northeast Side, DPS says

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen on the Northeast Side, who may be endangered.

Angela Dohrn, 52, was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 Block of Eisenhauer Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

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Dohrn is 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. DPS said she was last seen wearing gold hoop earrings, a purple hoodie, and blue jeans, while carrying a white backpack.

Anyone with information on Dohrn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.