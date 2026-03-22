On and Off Fred Studio Tour returns for its 18th year

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio nonprofit is once again inviting the community to step inside the city’s thriving creative scene.

Bihl Haus Arts hosted its 18th annual On and Off Fred Studio Tour, a self-guided experience that opens the doors to more than 40 studios, galleries, and even artists’ homes along the historic Fredericksburg Road corridor.

Now in its 18th year, the tour spotlights the vibrant artistic community rooted in this area—offering visitors a rare, behind-the-scenes look at how art is created, while connecting directly with the people behind the work.

A behind-the-scenes look at local talent

The tour showcases a wide range of styles and disciplines, featuring painters, sculptors, photographers, mixed media artists, and skilled craftspeople.

Visitors can:

Meet artists in their working studios

Learn about their creative process and inspiration

Explore a variety of techniques and artistic styles

Purchase original artwork directly from local creators

Whether you’re an experienced collector or simply curious about how art comes to life, the tour offers something for everyone.

Art along a historic corridor

The Fredericksburg Road corridor runs through one of San Antonio’s most historic areas—an ideal backdrop for an event where the city’s past and creative future come together.

Each stop offers a different experience, giving visitors a chance to explore the neighborhood’s cultural richness while discovering new and emerging talent.

Event details

The On and Off Fred Studio Tour continues Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m., with multiple locations open to the public.

Organizers have provided a full map of participating studios along the Fredericksburg Road corridor to help visitors plan their route.

For more information and a complete list of locations, visit Bihl Haus Arts’ website.