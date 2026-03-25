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Man directing traffic after crash struck by separate vehicle on West Side, SAPD says

The vehicle that struck the man fled the scene, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Vanley and Esmeralda drives. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic around another crash in a West Side neighborhood, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The initial crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Vanley and Esmeralda drives.

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A neighbor in his mid-40s came out of his home and began directing traffic around the two-vehicle crash. While helping drivers, the man was struck by a separate vehicle that fled the scene, SAPD said.

No information was immediately available on the vehicle.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Vanley and Esmeralda drives. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown.

Both drivers involved in the first crash remained at the scene and are expected to be OK, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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