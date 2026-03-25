Man directing traffic after crash struck by separate vehicle on West Side, SAPD says The vehicle that struck the man fled the scene, police say The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Vanley and Esmeralda drives. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic around another crash in a West Side neighborhood, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The initial crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Vanley and Esmeralda drives.
A neighbor in his mid-40s came out of his home and began directing traffic around the two-vehicle crash. While helping drivers, the man was struck by a separate vehicle that fled the scene, SAPD said.
No information was immediately available on the vehicle.
The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Vanley and Esmeralda drives. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown.
Both drivers involved in the first crash remained at the scene and are expected to be OK, police said.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Everett Allen headshot
Everett Allen is a San Antonio native whose strong work ethic, developed early on, carried him through a nine-year career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Petty Officer Second Class (E-5) and earned multiple medals for leadership and service. After returning to Texas in 2021, he transitioned into news media and joined KSAT in June 2025.
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