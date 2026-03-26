Pickup Lines: San Antonio business leader Charlie Amato reflects on humble beginnings, 50 years of SWBC

SAN ANTONIO – The latest episode of Pickup Lines features SWBC Chairman and cofounder Charlie Amato.

On April 1, his company will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Amato sat down with KSAT anchor Ernie Zuniga to reflect on his journey, from growing up on the Texas Gulf Coast to building one of San Antonio’s most successful financial services companies.

Amato was born in Galveston and raised in Texas City, where he said a strict upbringing helped shape the work ethic that guided him throughout his career.

“My father would kick our behinds if we didn’t work,” Amato recalled while discussing the early jobs that taught him discipline and responsibility.

He started working young — in seventh grade — earning 50 cents an hour at a grocery store. Even then, he said he had an instinct to save money and invest in the future.

“I’ve always been a saver, always,” Amato said.

While still in high school, he bought his first piece of property, an early sign of his growing interest in business and finance. That interest would eventually lead him to pursue a business degree at Sam Houston State University.

“I always had an interest in finance,” Amato said. “I started with a major in business and a minor in economics and never considered changing it.”

Amato also reflected on being part of the group that helped keep the San Antonio Spurs in the city in 1993 when there were concerns the team could move elsewhere.

Even after decades of success, Amato said retirement is not on his radar.

“I love to work,” he said. “There’s a certain amount of excitement in making decisions and seeing the success after those decisions.”

He believes leaders should remain visible and engaged in the communities where they do business.

“If the City of San Antonio does business with us, we should support the local community,” Amato said. “It’s a two-sided love affair.”

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Charlie Amato in the video player above.

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Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.