Pickup Lines: Blanca Aldaco’s story of passion, pride and perseverance from Guadalajara to Stone Oak

SAN ANTONIO – The latest episode of Pickup Lines features local restaurateur and owner of Aldaco’s Mexican Cuisine, Blanca Aldaco.

Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, Aldaco was just 8 years old when her country hosted the 1970 World Cup. Brazil’s legendary team, led by Pelé, played in her hometown. The moment that left a lasting impression.

“I remember being 8 years old,” she said. “Brazil was playing in Guadalajara. Pelé was playing at the time.”

Aldaco’s appreciation for excellence started at home. Her father, architect Marco Aldaco, was known as the “Godfather of the Palapa.” He designed and built homes for some of the world’s most influential figures, including Aristotle Onassis and Henry Kissinger.

Watching him build from the ground up taught Aldaco the power of vision and hard work.

Food, however, became personal through her grandfather, who lost his sense of smell after cancer surgery. Without it, he relied on how food looked and felt.

“He had to eat with his eyes,” Aldaco said. “The food had to be beautiful. He could taste temperature.”

After her parents separated in 1975, Aldaco moved to Eagle Pass and began working as a teenager to buy her own clothes and help herself.

In 1985, she came to San Antonio and worked multiple jobs, including one at the Ramada Inn. Just four years later, with no formal culinary retraining, she opened her first restaurant.

The risk paid off. Aldaco’s restaurant grew alongside the city, especially during the San Antonio Spurs’ championship era in the late 1990s and the early 2000s, which brought large crowds and new opportunities.

She eventually opened a restaurant in Stone Oak, designed to create a welcoming experience and lasting connection with customers.

Aldaco is passionate about mentoring others in the restaurant industry, sharing knowledge and supporting fellow restaurateurs during challenging times.

She also looks back fondly on one of the proudest moments of her life, when she became a U.S. citizen in 2008.

“I was crying so hard,” Aldaco said. “I’m super proud and very thankful.”

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Blanca Aldaco in the video player above.

