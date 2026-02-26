Skip to main content
Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Man dead after multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, SAPD says
Off-duty SAPD sergeant put coach in headlock, fought parents after ejection from youth basketball game, footage shows
TIMELINE: Rep. Tony Gonzales’ relationship with staffer Regina Santos-Aviles
San Antonio just had its hottest February day in 30 years. Does this mean anything for our summer?
Search warrant executed at Maverick County DA’s home, records show
‘This is going too far’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide shares texts between his wife, congressman
Hays County corrections officer arrested, accused of sexual assault, authorities say
GOP state Rep. Virdell pushes back against Lt. Gov. Patrick on Camp Mystic’s reopening
San Antonio Animal Care Services working to locate cat with jar stuck on head

Local News

Pickup Lines: Blanca Aldaco’s story of passion, pride and perseverance from Guadalajara to Stone Oak

Blanca Aldaco built a restaurant legacy in San Antonio with no culinary experience and a passion for presentation

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

Richard Baltazar, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The latest episode of Pickup Lines features local restaurateur and owner of Aldaco’s Mexican Cuisine, Blanca Aldaco.

Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, Aldaco was just 8 years old when her country hosted the 1970 World Cup. Brazil’s legendary team, led by Pelé, played in her hometown. The moment that left a lasting impression.

“I remember being 8 years old,” she said. “Brazil was playing in Guadalajara. Pelé was playing at the time.”

Aldaco’s appreciation for excellence started at home. Her father, architect Marco Aldaco, was known as the “Godfather of the Palapa.” He designed and built homes for some of the world’s most influential figures, including Aristotle Onassis and Henry Kissinger.

Watching him build from the ground up taught Aldaco the power of vision and hard work.

Food, however, became personal through her grandfather, who lost his sense of smell after cancer surgery. Without it, he relied on how food looked and felt.

“He had to eat with his eyes,” Aldaco said. “The food had to be beautiful. He could taste temperature.”

After her parents separated in 1975, Aldaco moved to Eagle Pass and began working as a teenager to buy her own clothes and help herself.

In 1985, she came to San Antonio and worked multiple jobs, including one at the Ramada Inn. Just four years later, with no formal culinary retraining, she opened her first restaurant.

The risk paid off. Aldaco’s restaurant grew alongside the city, especially during the San Antonio Spurs’ championship era in the late 1990s and the early 2000s, which brought large crowds and new opportunities.

She eventually opened a restaurant in Stone Oak, designed to create a welcoming experience and lasting connection with customers.

Aldaco is passionate about mentoring others in the restaurant industry, sharing knowledge and supporting fellow restaurateurs during challenging times.

She also looks back fondly on one of the proudest moments of her life, when she became a U.S. citizen in 2008.

“I was crying so hard,” Aldaco said. “I’m super proud and very thankful.”

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Blanca Aldaco in the video player above.

More Pickup Lines episodes:

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...