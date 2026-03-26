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Local News

San Antonio Zoo to offer $8 admission on Thursday for Locals Day

Promotion is part of San Antonio Zoo’s Locals Day

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

A new “Bronze Gorilla” sculpture. (Copyright 2025 by San Antonio Zoo - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – If you don’t have any plans on Thursday, the San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day.

On March 26, all Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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A news release states that the Locals Day celebrates Bexar County’s Precinct 1.

“Locals Day gives residents the opportunity to explore the Zoo’s immersive habitats, encounter incredible wildlife from around the world, and create lasting memories with family and friends at one of San Antonio’s most beloved destinations,” the release states.

Locals Day zoo tickets can be purchased online. One guest per party must provide an ID or utility bill with a Bexar County resident address.

Anyone who can’t visit the zoo on Thursday, don’t worry. There are more Locals Days planned throughout the year.

Upcoming Locals Day events are

  • April 10
  • May 1
  • May 10
  • May 19
  • June 14
  • July 15
  • Aug. 6
  • Sept. 5
  • Sept. 13
  • Oct. 9
  • Nov. 27
  • Dec. 4

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, click here.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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