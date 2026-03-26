Texas retailers prepare for new SNAP restrictions taking effect on April 1

SAN ANTONIO – Grocery stores across Texas are preparing for new restrictions set to take effect on April 1 on items purchased through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

At La Fiesta Supermarket on the North Side, managers told KSAT that their systems will automatically update to reflect the changes.

While the managers declined to speak on camera, they said that some confusion is expected at checkout once the new rules are officially implemented.

The workers also anticipate a potential drop in soda sales as a result of the restrictions.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has issued guidance to retailers outlining their responsibilities ahead of the change.

Stores are required to confirm which products fall under the new restrictions, update their point-of-sale systems to block ineligible purchases and double-check product labels to ensure proper classification.

In addition, retailers must train staff to understand the updated rules. Under the new policy, only sweetened beverages and candy will be ineligible for purchase with SNAP benefits. All other food items will remain eligible.

Retailers who fail to follow the updated guidance could face serious consequences from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, including disqualification from the SNAP program, significant fines and even criminal charges.

More SNAP coverage on KSAT: