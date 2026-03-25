Skip to main content
Clear icon
84º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Prosecution, defense rest cases on Day 7 of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
Authorities identify 2 teens, 16, killed while attempting to flee deputies in west Bexar County
What to know about Texas SNAP benefit changes taking effect April 1
Prosecutors believe Preciado’s discussion of car parts, rings show murder motive on Day 6 of trial
‘I don’t even feel safe’: Witness recalls fatal shooting after gunman released from Bexar County jail
City of San Antonio estimates César E. Chávez Boulevard name change could cost $200K
Castle Hills officer fires weapon at armed individual; officer uninjured, police chief says
Northside ISD says changes made after Mr. Fred’s death, but superintendent says state limits efforts
Woman arrested after chase through San Antonio ends on North Side, DPS says
21-year-old killed in crash on State Highway 46 in Kendall County, officials say

Local News

New SNAP restrictions expected to impact thousands in Bexar County

With new limitations set to take effect on April 1, SNAP recipients say they will have to alter their purchases

Stephanie Serna, Anchor/Reporter

Justin Rodriguez, Video Editor

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – New restrictions on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are expected to affect hundreds of thousands of people in San Antonio.

According to San Antonio Food Bank officials, approximately 300,000 people in Bexar County depend on SNAP benefits.

With new limitations set to take effect on April 1, some SNAP recipients say they will have to change what they buy at the grocery store.

Rick Rincon, a San Antonio resident, said he has already seen his monthly benefits reduced and is now preparing to adjust his grocery purchases even further.

Rincon, who previously worked as a security guard, said living with epilepsy has made it difficult to maintain a full-time position. As a result, he relies on SNAP to help cover basic food expenses.

While some of the newly restricted items may seem minor, Rincon said certain changes will directly affect his daily routine.

“I can’t get a Pepsi Zero to help me wake up in the morning because of all the heavy medications that I’m on,” Rincon said. “It takes me an hour to sometimes two hours just to wake up.”

Rincon said he was also surprised to learn that sports drinks, like specific Gatorade products, will also no longer be eligible under SNAP.

He said sports drinks are especially important during the region’s extreme heat.

“When it’s hot, you need something like a Gatorade to replenish you,” he said. “This is Texas — it gets over a hundred for crying out loud.”

Rincon said his monthly SNAP benefits were reduced from $80 to $60 starting in January. He described the situation as frustrating.

“If you’re going to lower everybody’s by $20, $30 and then on top of that take away what you can buy — they say you can’t buy this, you can buy that,” he said.

More SNAP coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...