92-year-old Pearsall man attacked by pair of dogs, hospitalized with serious injuries

PEARSALL, Texas – Two dogs attacked a Pearsall man in his own backyard, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 92-year-old man’s former son-in-law told KSAT 12 that he was attacked around 9 a.m. Wednesday on Govea Street by what he believes to be a pitbull.

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He was taken to a San Antonio-area hospital, where he underwent surgery.

KSAT 12 reviewed photos of the man’s injuries and chose not to publish them because they are extremely graphic.

Animal Control officers apprehended the dogs, according to the Pearsall Police Department, and are conducting an investigation.

Police said they located the owner, who has been cooperating with the investigation.

Adan Vela, the former son-in-law, said he was upset about the lack of enforcement on city ordinances, including ones related to pets.

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