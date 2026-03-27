92-year-old Pearsall man attacked by pair of dogs, hospitalized with serious injuries The man was attacked in his own backyard, former in-law says Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News) PEARSALL, Texas – Two dogs attacked a Pearsall man in his own backyard, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries.
The 92-year-old man’s former son-in-law told KSAT 12 that he was attacked around 9 a.m. Wednesday on Govea Street by what he believes to be a pitbull.
He was taken to a San Antonio-area hospital, where he underwent surgery.
KSAT 12 reviewed photos of the man’s injuries and chose not to publish them because they are extremely graphic.
Animal Control officers apprehended the dogs, according to the Pearsall Police Department, and are conducting an investigation.
Police said they located the owner, who has been cooperating with the investigation.
Adan Vela, the former son-in-law, said he was upset about the lack of enforcement on city ordinances, including ones related to pets.
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About the Authors Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Daniela Ibarra headshot
Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.
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