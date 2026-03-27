Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Victims’ relatives, Bexar County DA react to guilty verdict in Christopher Preciado capital murder case
Affidavit: Universal City band teacher arrested on child indecency, grooming charges
2 arrested after stealing more than $100K worth of construction materials, Bexar County sheriff says
92-year-old Pearsall man attacked by pair of dogs, hospitalized with serious injuries
4 houses a ‘total loss’ after Atascosa County fire, sheriff’s office says
Christopher Preciado found guilty in 2023 capital murder case, sentenced to life in prison
BCSO investigator suspended after texting crime scene photos to mother of his child
Prosecutors believe Preciado’s discussion of car parts, rings show murder motive on Day 6 of trial
Armed man fatally shot by Castle Hills police officer identified, DPS says
Doorbell camera helps San Antonio police foil kidnapping-ransom scheme targeting senior

Local News

92-year-old Pearsall man attacked by pair of dogs, hospitalized with serious injuries

The man was attacked in his own backyard, former in-law says

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

PEARSALL, Texas – Two dogs attacked a Pearsall man in his own backyard, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 92-year-old man’s former son-in-law told KSAT 12 that he was attacked around 9 a.m. Wednesday on Govea Street by what he believes to be a pitbull.

Recommended Videos

He was taken to a San Antonio-area hospital, where he underwent surgery.

KSAT 12 reviewed photos of the man’s injuries and chose not to publish them because they are extremely graphic.

Animal Control officers apprehended the dogs, according to the Pearsall Police Department, and are conducting an investigation.

Police said they located the owner, who has been cooperating with the investigation.

Adan Vela, the former son-in-law, said he was upset about the lack of enforcement on city ordinances, including ones related to pets.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...