Minor hospitalized after dog bite south of downtown San Antonio, SAFD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A minor was hospitalized after they were bitten by a dog south of downtown, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Fire officials responded just before 6 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Sonora Street.

Recommended Videos

The fire department said the minor had a dog bite on the forehead. Their condition is currently unknown.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: