Local News

Minor hospitalized after dog bite south of downtown San Antonio, SAFD says

Minor was bitten on the forehead, fire department says

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A minor was hospitalized after they were bitten by a dog south of downtown, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Fire officials responded just before 6 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Sonora Street.

The fire department said the minor had a dog bite on the forehead. Their condition is currently unknown.

Additional information was not immediately available.

