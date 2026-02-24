Minor hospitalized after dog bite south of downtown San Antonio, SAFD says Minor was bitten on the forehead, fire department says FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A minor was hospitalized after they were bitten by a dog south of downtown, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
Fire officials responded just before 6 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Sonora Street.
The fire department said the minor had a dog bite on the forehead. Their condition is currently unknown.
Additional information was not immediately available.
