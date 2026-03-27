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Local News

San Antonio International Airport to open Terminal A expansion

Opening at 11 a.m. will be livestreamed in this article

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Gas prices near San Antonio International Airport were at $3.69 per gallon Friday. That was three cents above the average of $3.66 per gallon. (Katrina Webber, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio International Airport (SAT) will officially open its Terminal A expansion on Friday.

A grand opening is set for 11 a.m. It will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there isn’t a livestream available, check back at a later time.

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According to the airport, the expansion supports both domestic and international operations, adding new ground-load gates, passenger areas and a Federal Inspection Station for international arrivals.

“The Terminal A Expansion is a key component of ELEVATE/SAT, a broader infrastructure development initiative to expand travel opportunities, accommodate increasing passenger demand and strengthen San Antonio’s regional economy,” an email from the airport states. “A central feature of the Terminal A project is the Ground Load Facility, which will allow SAT to expand its operational capacity.”

The Terminal A expansion includes a multi-sensory environment with quiet rooms and other features that make travel more comfortable for passengers.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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