San Antonio International Airport to open Terminal A expansion Opening at 11 a.m. will be livestreamed in this article Gas prices near San Antonio International Airport were at $3.69 per gallon Friday. That was three cents above the average of $3.66 per gallon. (Katrina Webber, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio International Airport (SAT) will officially open its Terminal A expansion on Friday.
A grand opening is set for 11 a.m. It will be livestreamed in this article.
Delays are possible; if there isn’t a livestream available, check back at a later time.
According to the airport, the expansion supports both domestic and international operations, adding new ground-load gates, passenger areas and a Federal Inspection Station for international arrivals.
“The Terminal A Expansion is a key component of ELEVATE/SAT, a broader infrastructure development initiative to expand travel opportunities, accommodate increasing passenger demand and strengthen San Antonio’s regional economy,” an email from the airport states. “A central feature of the Terminal A project is the Ground Load Facility, which will allow SAT to expand its operational capacity.”
The Terminal A expansion includes a multi-sensory environment with quiet rooms and other features that make travel more comfortable for passengers.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Rebecca Salinas headshot
Rebecca Salinas is an Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.
Alex Gamez headshot
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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