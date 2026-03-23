San Antonio airport curb closures begin Monday, expected to last until 2028

SAN ANTONIO – Starting Monday, dropping off and picking up travelers at the San Antonio International Airport won’t be as smooth as usual.

Due to construction on the airport’s new Terminal C, several lanes along the curve are now closed and are expected to remain impacted for the next two years.

Travelers are used to seeing drivers pulling up next to the terminal for drop offs and pickups.

Instead, airport officials said drivers should prepare for more traffic on both the upper and lower curbside areas for arrivals and departures.

City of San Antonio Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said drivers will notice new construction fencing that will reduce curb space.

“The first thing you’re going to see is you’re going see a brand new construction fence that’s going to go up,” Saenz said. “That’s going to reduce the amount of curb space as you’re picking up and dropping off.”

Airport staff said anyone who needs to help a traveler with luggage should plan to park instead of stopping at the curb.

Park at the 80 designated free parking spaces in the short-term parking garage

If you take longer than 15 minutes, you will pay $3

Airport officials also suggested pre-booking a parking spot.

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