San Antonio International Airport curbside lanes to close as airport begins construction

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport will break ground Monday on the first phase of a major terminal development project aimed at expanding capacity and improving accessibility.

Airport officials say construction will take place overnight to limit disruptions for travelers. However, drivers should expect changes around Terminal B.

As part of the project, two of the four lanes at the far end of both the upper and lower levels of Terminal B will be closed. The closures will allow crews to begin roadway work supporting the future Terminal C.

Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said the investment comes as San Antonio continues to grow, with the airport experiencing record-breaking passenger traffic.

“Passengers deserve an airport experience that is accessible and free from barriers,” said Saenz.

Plans for Phase 1 include work on the Terminal C canopy, providing weather protection and improving curbside access. Officials say the design will also create a more accessible path from the street to the terminal.

“SAT continues to experience record-breaking growth. This new terminal will ensure we meet the needs of passengers, businesses and partners from San Antonio and around the world,” Saenz said.

Drivers picking up or dropping off passengers are encouraged to use curbside options when possible.

The airport also highlighted available parking and waiting options:

Short-term parking garage: $5 for the first hour, $4 for each additional hour (up to three hours)

Cell phone waiting lot: Free parking with Wi-Fi access and 24-hour availability for drivers waiting on arriving passengers

Officials say construction timelines and traffic impacts will be updated as the project progresses.

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