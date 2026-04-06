Congressman Tony Gonzales sought nude photos in text messages from staffer in 2020, new report says

SAN ANTONIO – New text messages have surfaced between U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales and a staffer from his 2020 campaign, according to a new report.
Those messages came after the GOP Representative admitted to sending texts and having an affair with another staffer in 2024.
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The San Antonio Express-News reported that the new text messages allegedly asked a staffer for nude photos and attempted to start a sexual relationship with her.
On March 4, 2026, Gonzales admitted during an interview that he had an affair with a staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, in 2024. Santos-Aviles died by suicide in September 2025.
The House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into Gonzales in March. Rules of the House Ethics Committee said if the committee recommends Gonzales be sanctioned, there are several options the House could choose from:
Expulsion
Censure
Reprimand
Fine
Limitation or denial of power
Gonzales later announced he is not seeking reelection.
Sean Talbot is Manager of Content and Coverage at KSAT. He formerly served as the Assistant News Director and Assignments Manager. He joined KSAT in 2001. He graduated from Texas State with a degree in Mass Communication with a minor in Political Science. When he’s not working, he’s at home with his wife Lomisa and their daughters Grace and Sydney.