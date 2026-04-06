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Congressman Tony Gonzales sought nude photos in text messages from staffer in 2020, new report says

The report comes on heels of Gonzales’ admitted affair with another staffer in 2024

Sean Talbot, Manager of Content and Coverage

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – New text messages have surfaced between U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales and a staffer from his 2020 campaign, according to a new report.

Those messages came after the GOP Representative admitted to sending texts and having an affair with another staffer in 2024.

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The San Antonio Express-News reported that the new text messages allegedly asked a staffer for nude photos and attempted to start a sexual relationship with her.

On March 4, 2026, Gonzales admitted during an interview that he had an affair with a staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, in 2024. Santos-Aviles died by suicide in September 2025.

The House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into Gonzales in March. Rules of the House Ethics Committee said if the committee recommends Gonzales be sanctioned, there are several options the House could choose from:

  • Expulsion
  • Censure
  • Reprimand
  • Fine
  • Limitation or denial of power

Gonzales later announced he is not seeking reelection.

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