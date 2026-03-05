U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales addresses affair accusations on YouTube show, says he ‘made a mistake’

SAN ANTONIO – Congressman Tony Gonzales addressed accusations of an affair with his former aide Regina Santos-Aviles, who died by suicide last year.

In an interview on the “Unshaken and Unafraid with Joe Pags” YouTube show, posted Wednesday evening, Gonzales was asked if he had a relationship with Santos Aviles.

“You know, very, very direct, Pags, I made a mistake and I had a lapse in judgement and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions,” Gonzales said. “Since then, I’ve reconciled with my wife Angel. I’ve asked God to forgive me, which he has, and my faith is as strong as ever.”

>> House Ethics Committee to launch investigation into Rep. Gonzales amid affair accusations with staffer

The House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday an investigative subcommittee will determine whether Gonzales violated the code of conduct amid allegations that he “engaged in sexual misconduct” with his employee and “discriminated unfairly by dispensing special favors or privileges,” according to a release from Ethics Committee chairman, U.S. Rep. Michael Guest (R-Mississippi).

“I look forward to the ethics committee starting an investigation. I appreciate the opportunity to be able to provide all the facts,” Gonzales said in the YouTube interview.

Last month, the Uvalde Leader-News reported that Regina Santos-Aviles’ pay spiked in 2024, the same year she allegedly had an affair with Gonzales.

After Tuesday’s primary election, Gonzales is now in a runoff against gun rights activist and YouTube personality Brandon Herrera.

Gonzales, who has resisted calls for his resignation, has not confirmed or denied that he had an affair with Santos-Aviles. He has spent months refusing to answer KSAT Investigates’ questions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.