‘This isn’t political for me’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide says focus is on the facts

UVALDE, Texas – Adrian Aviles said he is “exhausted and tired” of statements made by Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, accusing him of lying in the aftermath of his staffer Regina Santos-Aviles’ death.

Gonzales continues to deny allegations that he had an affair with Santos-Aviles prior to her death.

“He runs on family values,” Aviles said in his first public interview with CNN, “but he’s actually quite a sick man.”

Aviles shared text messages between his wife and Gonzales with KSAT on Monday, and defended their authenticity during the interview on Wednesday.

“We had a cellphone dump on the phone, so it’s forensically proven that it is (Gonzales),” Aviles said. “There’s no way that he can say that it’s AI, that we’re lying, that we’re making anything up.”

Aviles said he and Santos-Aviles were together, on and off, for 21 years. The two separated in Fall 2024, his attorney said, months after Aviles discovered the texts.

Aviles said he has not released the full volume of messages, describing what he has shared as “just the tip of the iceberg.”

He said there is more graphic, “salacious” content in the text messages, but has not yet released them to protect their 8-year-old son and preserve Santos-Aviles’ image as a mother.

“I’ve already done my part as far as letting people know who he is,” Aviles said. “He doesn’t want me to release all of the messages that show how gross of a man he is.”

Gonzales has refused to address the affair allegations, despite being asked multiple times by KSAT, and said he will not resign despite the growing calls for him to do so.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

Read more: