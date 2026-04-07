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2 arrested after stolen vehicles recovered on I-10, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says

Investigators believe the vehicles were heading to Honduras

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Authorities stopped the trucks early Wednesday morning and found six stolen vehicles valued at more than $470,000. (Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Two men were arrested after authorities found stolen vehicles inside two semi-tractor trailers on Interstate 10, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities stopped the trucks early Wednesday morning and found six stolen vehicles valued at more than $470,000. Investigators believe the vehicles were heading to Honduras.

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Pedro Velasquez, 19, and Dany Arias-Tucios, 48, were arrested and charged with theft of property valued between $150,000 and $300,000. Both men are Honduran nationals, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s unclear where the vehicles were stolen from.

The sheriff’s office took custody of the trucks, trailers and vehicles pending further identification, and said additional charges or arrests are possible.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information related to the case to submit an anonymous tip to Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-877-403-TIPS (8477), on the Crime Stoppers website or using the P3Tips app. Eligible tips may qualify for a cash reward.

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