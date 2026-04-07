Lt. Gov. Patrick enlists help of Texan screenwriter Taylor Sheridan to create film for Alamo museum

FILE - Taylor Sheridan appears at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 5, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – One of the most well-known creators in Hollywood has added another future production to an already growing list: The Alamo.

In a Tuesday news release, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Texan native and “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan will be responsible for producing and directing a new Alamo battle film at the venerable San Antonio structure.

Recommended Videos

The film is expected to be ready in time for screening at the new 4D Theater within the remodeled Alamo Visitor Center and Museum in 2027.

“Once I saw the plan for the theater, I knew there was only one screenwriter, film producer, and director in the world to make this film for the Alamo Museum — Taylor Sheridan," Patrick said in the release. “Over the last decade, Taylor has told the story of the American west — the people, the land, the depth, and the history — in a way no other filmmaker has."

A rendering of the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum. (Courtesy, The Alamo)

A rendering of a civil rights exhibit at the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum. (Courtesy, The Alamo)

According to Patrick’s office, the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum’s new 4D Theater will house “a state-of-the-art immersive experience designed to recreate the story of the Battle of the Alamo.”

A rendering of the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum lobby. (Courtesy, The Alamo)

“The Alamo is the very bedrock Texas was founded upon,” Sheridan said in the news release. “To chronicle the sacrifice made by the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives defending the Alamo is an honor I eagerly accept.”

While the Board of Alamo Trust has yet to confirm the lieutenant governor’s plan as of Tuesday, Patrick said he believes the board “will be as excited as I am about this opportunity.”

Sheridan is also the creator and executive producer of “Landman,” a TV show set in West Texas. “Landman” was renewed for a third season last December.

Related coverage of this story on KSAT: